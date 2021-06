As Marcus Thuram gets set for France’s Euro 2020 opener against Germany, rumours of his possible move to Tottenham ramp up. If Spurs are serious about signing the 23-year-old, they’ll have to shell out a pretty penny to secure his services. The highly touted attacker’s £26 million release clause recently expired, ensuring his price tag will be more prohibitive. His estimated market value is in the region of £35 million, but Borussia Mönchengladbach will invariably increase their asking price substantially. The German club will almost certainly demand a club-record fee to relinquish their top asset. Granit Xhaka, who joined Arsenal in 2016 for £39 million, holds the current club record.