ITRI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itron from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.78.