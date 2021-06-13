BetterBetting Price Up 43,024.5% Over Last Week (BETR)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Gas has a total market capitalization of $40.51 million and $9.41 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas coin can now be purchased for about $4.00 or 0.00012723 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Gas has traded down 50.4% against the U.S. dollar.