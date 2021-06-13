Cancel
BetterBetting Price Up 43,024.5% Over Last Week (BETR)

By ABMN Staff
americanbankingnews.com
 9 days ago

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 11,349% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 13th. In the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BetterBetting coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BetterBetting has a market cap of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

www.americanbankingnews.com
