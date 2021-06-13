Cancel
Fatcoin (FAT) Price Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

By ABMN Staff
americanbankingnews.com
 9 days ago

Fatcoin (CURRENCY:FAT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. During the last seven days, Fatcoin has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fatcoin has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and $1.71 million worth of Fatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fatcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0378 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

