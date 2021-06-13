Fatcoin (FAT) Price Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $19,425.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar.