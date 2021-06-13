Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Hits $7.39 on Exchanges
Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $203.36 million and approximately $17.80 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One Injective Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.39 or 0.00020556 BTC on major exchanges.www.americanbankingnews.com