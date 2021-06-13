Cancel
Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $1.42 on Major Exchanges

By ABMN Staff
americanbankingnews.com
 9 days ago

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $45.47 billion and approximately $2.21 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $1.42 or 0.00003958 BTC on major exchanges.

#Ada#Cardano
CurrenciesCoinDesk

Why Ethereum’s Price Is Built on Firmer Ground Than Bitcoin

The efficient market hypothesis would have us believe that information advantages, like knowing what a blockchain is, or thinking that a network with no transactions is worth less than a network with transactions, get absorbed into markets through arbitrage opportunities. If you have an information edge, no matter how fundamental or obvious or small, you act on that edge and get rewarded through profits over some time period. Therefore, incentives force rational actors to rationalize irrational markets.