California Officials Announce Latest COVID-19 Facts for Saturday Afternoon, June 12 – Confirmed Cases: 3,695,530 (Up 1,032 Over Friday's Report), 62,508 Deaths ( 85* Less Than Friday's Report) - 18,637,504 People Fully Vaccinated

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 13, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – On Saturday afternoon, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent statistics on COVID-19 and updates on the state's pandemic response. Statewide COVID-19 Data as of Today. California has 3,695,530 confirmed cases to date. Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change...

