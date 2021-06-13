California Officials Announce Latest COVID-19 Facts for Saturday Afternoon, June 12 – Confirmed Cases: 3,695,530 (Up 1,032 Over Friday's Report), 62,508 Deaths ( 85* Less Than Friday's Report) - 18,637,504 People Fully Vaccinated

The CDC has recently warned of a deadly disease called Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) that's quickly taking hold in North Carolina and several other nearby states. For most healthy adults, the virus will be very similar to a typical cold. However, according to the statement from the CDC, "RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children under one year of age in the United States. Infants, young children, and older adults with chronic medical conditions are at risk of severe disease from RSV infection." Symptoms typically include: