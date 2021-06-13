Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

By ABMN Staff
americanbankingnews.com
 10 days ago

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,122,400 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the May 13th total of 2,070,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,612.0 days.

www.americanbankingnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Interest#Real Estate#Tokyu Hands#Ttuuf#Smith Barney Citigroup#Innovation Business#News Ratings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 94.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,734 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of International Paper worth $22,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Shares Gap Up to $44.90

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.90, but opened at $46.50. PetroChina shares last traded at $46.14, with a volume of 2,408 shares. Several research firms recently issued reports on PTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Target Price at $32.50

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.67.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Increased to $411.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $382.71.
StocksWKRB News

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,176 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.19% of Cloudflare worth $40,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksWKRB News

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $40.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 788,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,507 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $40,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

StepStone Group LP Purchases Shares of 7,129 JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. JFrog accounts for approximately 4.9% of StepStone Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Major Shareholder Ansbert Gadicke Sells 32,518 Shares of Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 32,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,099,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
StocksWKRB News

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Roth Capital

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GOEV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canoo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an underperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
StocksWKRB News

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,284,900 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the May 13th total of 1,090,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 329.5 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Decreases By 16.3%

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the May 13th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the May 13th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,620,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the May 13th total of 7,080,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the May 13th total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 516,200 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the May 13th total of 607,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
StocksWKRB News

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Grows By 26.7%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the May 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.