Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

‘Resident Evil Village’: Let’s Talk About The Duke, the Game's Mysterious, Gluttonous Merchant

By Marco Vito Oddo
Collider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom all the bizarre characters of Resident Evil Village, none is more mysterious than The Duke, a gluttonous merchant who follows Ethan Winters around while our hero tries to survive the village’s horrors. There’s no doubt The Duke is essential to the game, offering supplies, weapon modifications, and even permanent upgrades to Ethan’s health. But when it comes to The Duke’s history, we don’t have many clues to follow. That won’t stop us from trying, though.

collider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resident Evil Village#The Villagers#The Resident#The Four Lords#Emporium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Capcom
Related
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

In praise of The Duke, the breakout star of Resident Evil Village

"Come in! And know me better, man!" says the Ghost Of Christmas Present to Scrooge in the second act of A Christmas Carol. Entering the living room, Scrooge discovers a jolly giant, wreathed in green and surrounded by blazing candles and heaps of seasonal food. It's not unlike your first encounter with the Duke, Resident Evil Village's eerie yet debonair plus-sized shopkeeper, grinning from his caravan at the centre of the map.
Video Gamessuperjumpmagazine.com

Resident Evil Village’s Immersion Problem

It’s more important in horror than almost any other genre. Most great stories revolve around the idea of immersion. Whether you’re watching a movie, reading a novel, or reveling in the narrative of a video game, being immersed in the experience is paramount to whether or not the emotional heft of the storyline lands in the way it was intended. Immersion comes in many forms. If you’re enjoying a horror film, and a character makes a decision that no one in their right mind would make (the “don’t go in there!” conundrum,) it has the potential to pull you right out of the moment and make you overwhelmingly aware that you are, in fact, watching a movie.
MLBKotaku

Resident Evil Village Topped PlayStation Downloads In May

Today, PlayStation announced its top downloads for the month of May, and you’ll never guess which game stood above the rest of the competition. “Resident Evil Village towered over the competition in May’s PlayStation Store charts, earning the survival horror adventure the top spot not only on the US and EU PS5 charts, but the EU PS4 list as well,” PlayStation said on its blog.
Video GamesDigital Trends

The 10 best mods for Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village definitely dialed up the action when compared to Biohazard. As far as terror goes, it depends what players are more afraid of, gothic horror or mutant hillbillies. As with every other Resident Evil game, modders have found ways to improve the game’s overall performance and look. They’ve also found ways to turn a game like Resident Evil Village into a comedic masterpiece. Here are some of the best mods currently available for Resident Evil Village.
Video GamesCollider

‘Resident Evil Village’: Let's Break Down the Game's Genius, Zealot, and Big Bad, Mother Miranda

Resident Evil Village succeeds in telling its horror story by merging superstition and science. No character better reflects this curious mix than Mother Miranda, both a genius biologist and a cult leader. By feeding on people’s fears and beliefs, Mother Miranda established herself as a holy figure, a facade built carefully over time in order to give her all the resources she needed to conduct inhuman experiments.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Capcom's E3 line-up will include more Resident Evil Village

E3 2021 is approaching faster than I'm comfortable with, and yet I'm also eager for it to just hurry up and start already. Another step towards that happening: Capcom announced (a presumably partial) line-up for their showcase. On Moday, June 14th at 2:30pm PDT/5:30pm EST/10:30pm BST, you'l be able to...
Video Gamesava360.com

Free Resident Evil Village Quests Let You Earn PS4 And PS5 Bonuses

Resident Evil Village released a few days ago, and if you’re playing on the PS4 or PS5, Sony has an extra way for you to celebrate the new game. You don’t even have to have the game yet to take advantage of it either, as free quests will reward you with special bonuses like avatars and a PS4 theme.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Capcom Confirms Resident Evil Village DLC Is In Development

Resident Evil is such a massive IP and a game that paved the way for future survival horror video games in general. Over the years we’ve seen several installments hit the marketplace regularly with the latest installment to have hit the market this year with Resident Evil Village. However, if you were hoping to revisit the game for something else outside of the campaign then you’re in luck.
Video Gamesava360.com

Surviving Resident Evil Village: Tips and Tricks

Resident Evil Village isn’t your average horror game. Managing your resources, knowing how to fight, and how to make money are all important to your survival. If you’re new to the genre, this is the survival guide for you. Kurt Indovina. and. Evan Langer. on May 7, 2021 at 8:00AM...
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Resident Evil Village DLC has been announced

Capcom have kicked off their E3 presentation with the news that Resident Evil Village will be getting DLC. The exciting news was announced with just plain text on a black screen and explained that development had just started so we should not expect the DLC any time soon. We gave...