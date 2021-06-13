SmartMesh (SMT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $125,812.00
SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. During the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SmartMesh coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartMesh has a total market capitalization of $5.56 million and $125,812.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.www.americanbankingnews.com