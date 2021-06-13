Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

New Jersey Devils: Where Do Colton White And Josh Jacobs Fit?

By Editorials
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Jersey Devils future on defense has everything to do with players like Ty Smith, Kevin Bahl, Reilly Walsh, and whoever the Devils take with the fourth-overall pick in this year’s draft (which is expected to be a defenseman). Then, there are prospects like Shakir Mukhamadullin, Nikita Okhotyuk, Michael Vukojevic, and Ethan Edwards who have a chance to grow into a good NHL defenseman one day. However, at one time the Devils thought the future would have Josh Jacobs and Colton White.

pucksandpitchforks.com
FanSided

FanSided

99K+
Followers
287K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colton White
Person
Connor Carrick
Person
Matt Tennyson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Devils#Ahl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLreviewjournal.com

Graney: Sky limit for Raiders running back Josh Jacobs

He worked on his balance. His core. His burst. His flexibility. And those small muscle groups that better help him withstand the punishment that comes with being an NFL running back. Josh Jacobs spent the entirety of OTAs away from the Raiders. There was always a plan. “The (coaches) gave...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Josh Jacobs sounds off on 'Alabama Raiders'

Alabama has been college football’s most dominant force for more than a decade. Since 2009, the Nick Saban-led Crimson Tide has compiled an overall record of 151-15 and won six national championships. As a result, the NFL has become filled with former Alabama standouts. The Las Vegas Raiders have turned...
NFLjioforme.com

Josh Jacobs “Impressive” Rookie Alex Leatherwood’s “Mentality” – NFL Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders attack will look very different in advance after the front office decides to split what was widely considered to be one of the NFL’s best attack lines. Raiders Farewell to Rodney Hudson, Gabe Jackson and Trent Brown have freed up cap space and now rely on young players such as Andre James, Denzelle Good and John Simpson. Colton Miller and Richie Incognito are on the left side of the line, but it’s still unclear how effective these two are, even if the veterans aren’t next to each other.
NFLchatsports.com

Silver Minings: Josh Jacobs ranked as Top 10 running back

Even though he’s only 23 years old, Josh Jacobs is already viewed as one of the best running backs in the game. In two years for the Raiders, he’s rushed for more than 2,200 yards with 19 rushing TD. CBS Sports’ Patrik Walker recently listed the top 10 running backs...
NFLchatsports.com

Josh Jacobs leads ‘Crimson Tide’ connection for Raiders

Josh Jacobs is renewed and happy with offensive challenges he’ll face. Sometimes, when a team brings in a guy who rushed for almost 1,000 yards with 10 touchdowns, the incumbent running back might be a little worried about his job. The Raiders Josh Jacobs wasn’t upset with the signing of...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Likelihood Luke Hughes Will Be Gone When New Jersey Devils Pick In NHL Draft

The New Jersey Devils are sitting with the fourth-overall pick in the NHL Draft. The lottery didn’t go their way in terms of moving up, but they definitely avoided the worst-case scenario, and sitting at number four overall might be perfect to get their desired target. Luke Hughes to the Devils seems like the most obvious pick in this draft. There are three things in the way of the inevitable; the Anaheim Ducks, Seattle Kraken, and Buffalo Sabres.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

New Jersey Devils: Travis Zajac’s Comments Light Social Media On Fire

The New Jersey Devils traded or cut just about every veteran that was on the roster over the last two seasons. They made six deals that would be considered “sells” in the 2019-20 season, and then Tom Fitzgerald followed his performance by moving Dmitry Kulikov, Kyle Palmieri, and Travis Zajac in two different deals. Zajac hurt the most since he’s been a lifelong Devils player who was considered the main veteran in the locker room. However, things became a little clearer when he said it didn’t make sense for him to be captain before the season. On Monday, he made another comment to reporters that got everyone’s ears perked up.
NHLallaboutthejersey.com

The Needs of the New Jersey Devils Heading Into Free Agency

While I certainly agree with CJ’s introduction yesterday that the Devils aren’t exactly in line for an exciting offseason, I also agree with his point that there are things that must be done. Players are coming up on expiring contracts, the team still has pieces missing from their puzzle and if they hope to have an offseason soon where they’re making moves to be a Stanley Cup contender, then the steps to get to that point must be taken starting now. We will look today at some things the Devils can and/or need to do this offseason to continue pushing the franchise back towards relevance.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

New Jersey Devils Got A Worst-Case Scenario For Their Draft Picks

The New Jersey Devils had a lot of reasons to watch the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Despite what Tom Fitzgerald says, it has nothing to do with rooting for the New York Islanders despite the team being half former Devils. Actually, the Devils and their fans should have been rooting against the Islanders. Instead of their 1st-round draft pick being around 19, now it’s going to be at least 28th.
NHLchatsports.com

New Jersey Devils 2003 Championship: A Story From A Fan Who Was There

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JUNE 9: Turner Stevenson #24 of the New Jersey Devils celebrates with the Stanley Cup in the locker room after defeating the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim in game seven of the 2003 Stanley Cup Finals at Continental Airlines Arena on June 9, 2003 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Devils defeated the Ducks 3-0 to win the Stanley Cup. (Photo by Dave Sandford/Getty Images/NHLI)
NHLFOX Sports

New Jersey Devils re-sign forward Nathan Bastian for 2 years

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have re-signed right wing Nathan Bastian to a two-year deal worth $1.65 million. General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the signing on Tuesday, saying the restricted free agent would be paid $775,000 next season and $875,000 the following year. Bastian completed his first...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

New Jersey Devils: How Far Should We Look Into Owen Power’s Comments?

Michigan defenseman and most analysts’ top prospect in the 2021 NHL Draft Owen Power was asked on NHL Now what he was thinking of doing with his future in hockey. He’s expected to be the number-one overall pick to the Buffalo Sabres, so he could likely jump right into the NHL. However, he said he’s leaning towards going back to the University of Michigan.
NHLlastwordonsports.com

2021 New Jersey Devils Offseason Primer

As a shortened and hectic offseason approaches, Last Word on Hockey is looking ahead towards how teams will deal with the reality of a flat salary cap. In terms of building a franchise, the offseason is the most crucial time of the year for front offices. However, due to COVID-19, the short-term future of how this operates has seen sweeping changes. This series attempts to examine what choices teams may have to make. We’ll operate going from worst to best. Today’s piece focuses on the New Jersey Devils offseason.
NHLchatsports.com

Gerard Gallant Should Push New Jersey Devils Further Towards Rikard Gronborg

The New Jersey Devils don’t have an envious coaching staff. Lindy Ruff did a fine job with the situation he was given in 2021, but it’s not like anyone would confuse him with one of the top coaches in the league. He’s also 61 years old, so it’s not out of the realm to ask how long he can keep up a head coaching gig. Eventually, it takes a lot out of the best coaches.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

How Do New Jersey Devils Hit Cap Floor If P.K. Subban Is Claimed?

The New Jersey Devils are weighing their options for the Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft. They could leave some big contracts exposed like Andreas Johnsson or they could try to keep some of their young players out there like Michael McLeod or Nathan Bastian. One of the players that’s likely to be exposed is P.K. Subban. He’s a $9 million defenseman that is not playing anywhere near his pay grade. His age range doesn’t fit with the rest of the team. He only has one more year left on his deal, so he isn’t really tied to the franchise.
NHLthegazette.com

New Jersey Devils GM attends Cedar Rapids RoughRiders tryout camp ... as a dad

CEDAR RAPIDS – He was not here this weekend as a National Hockey League general manager, scouting young talent. Tom Fitzgerald attended Cedar Rapids RoughRiders tryout camp at the ImOn Ice Arena in a more important role and with a more important title. Much more important. “I’m a dad,” Fitzgerald...
NHLchatsports.com

3 Trades To Make Colorado Avalanche And New Jersey Devils Better

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 04: Andre Burakovsky #95 of the Colorado Avalanche prepares to play against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on January 04, 2020 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) Very often, trades are one-sided in the NHL. More often than not,...
NHLmarkerzone.com

NEW JERSEY DEVILS HAVE MAJOR INTEREST IN BUFFALO SABRES DEFENCEMAN

According to Buffalo Sabres reporter Lance Lysowski, the New Jersey Devils have interest in making a trade for defenceman Rasmus Ristolainen, who is very likely to be moved this offseason. As Lysowski pointed out in a tweet, the Devils have the assets in both picks and prospects to make a...
NHLchatsports.com

New Jersey Devils: 3 Pros and 2 Cons For Signing Dougie Hamilton

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton (19) has his stick taped for Pride Night against the Tampa Bay Lightning at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports. The New Jersey Devils are rumored as one of the teams that could go after Dougie Hamilton. It sounds pretty obvious. The Devils...