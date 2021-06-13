Litecoin (LTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.83 Billion

The crypto market is being rocked the last few weeks with corrections. Whether it be Elon Musk or the Chinese government, it appears that regulation and energy fears are among the top factors leading to bearish downturns for the asset class. However, that’s not getting to crypto bulls today. With Twitter seeing #buythedip trending this afternoon, it’s readily apparent that this recent correction is not a reason for selloffs, but rather a chance to dive in at a discount.