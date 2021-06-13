Litecoin (LTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.83 Billion
Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $160.83 or 0.00447224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $10.74 billion and approximately $1.83 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.www.americanbankingnews.com