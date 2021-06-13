Signature Chain (SIGN) Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges
Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded up 20.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Signature Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $17,749.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Signature Chain has traded 33% higher against the US dollar. One Signature Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.