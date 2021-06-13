Signature Chain (SIGN) Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 42.1% against the US dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $18.67 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.