Stellar Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last Week (XLM)

Trias (old) (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Trias (old) has a market capitalization of $16.63 million and $3.00 worth of Trias (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Trias (old) has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Trias (old) coin can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.