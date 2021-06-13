Stellar Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last Week (XLM)
Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion and $762.89 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.www.americanbankingnews.com