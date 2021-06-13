Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Kambria Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.54 Million (KAT)

By ABMN Staff
americanbankingnews.com
 9 days ago

Kambria (CURRENCY:KAT) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Kambria coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kambria has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $12,586.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kambria has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar.

www.americanbankingnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kats#Currency#Us Dollars#Wbtc#Ctc#Dcr#Whitecoin#Strax#Twitter#Katzcoin#Reddit#Cryptocompare#Gdax#Changelly#Bitcoin Or Ethereum#News Updates#Kambria Daily#Free Cryptobeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Ethereum
Related
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Enjin Coin Price Reaches $0.80 on Exchanges (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $667.54 million and $153.56 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $276,288.00

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 22nd. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 42% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $17.03 million and approximately $276,288.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Businesskfgo.com

Venture capital firm Blockchain Capital raises $300 million from PayPal, Visa

(Reuters) – Blockchain Capital, a cryptocurrency- and blockchain-focused venture capital firm, raised $300 million in funding for its Fund V from investors including PayPal Holdings Inc and Visa Inc, the company said on Tuesday. Founded in 2013, Blockchain Capital has so far invested in more than 110 companies, including cryptocurrency...
Marketsfreenews.live

Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum – all plummeted by more than 10% due to China

Against the backdrop of a new tightening of crypto trading in China, the Dogecoin meme-cryptocurrency exchange rate on Monday fell by more than 30% to 17.6 cents — in May it reached a space of 74 cents. Ethereum fell by 15%, and bitcoin lost 11%, falling to a two-week low of $31.5 thousand. The cryptocurrency market, according to Coinbase, sank by 12%.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Ontology (ONT) Trading Down 36.7% Over Last Week

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 36.7% lower against the dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $514.84 million and approximately $225.55 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Phoenix Global (PHB) Price Hits $0.0058

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Phoenix Global has a total market cap of $20.78 million and $715,898.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar. One Phoenix Global coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.
Stockscom-unik.info

BiFi (BIFI) Market Cap Achieves $2.29 Million

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One BiFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BiFi has traded down 38% against the U.S. dollar. BiFi has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $344,011.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stockswatchlistnews.com

BitMart Token (BMX) Market Cap Reaches $23.58 Million

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 22nd. BitMart Token has a total market cap of $23.58 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitMart Token has traded down 28.7% against the dollar. One BitMart Token coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Matrix AI Network (MAN) Market Cap Tops $5.61 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded down 37.8% against the US dollar. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $5.61 million and $1.28 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Valobit (VBIT) Achieves Market Cap of $10.59 Million

Valobit (CURRENCY:VBIT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Valobit coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Valobit has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Valobit has a total market cap of $10.59 million and approximately $23,314.00 worth of Valobit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CBDAO Reaches Market Cap of $128,538.95 (BREE)

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, CBDAO has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. CBDAO has a market capitalization of $128,538.95 and $120,796.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CBDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stockstickerreport.com

Verasity (VRA) Market Capitalization Achieves $48.50 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last week, Verasity has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $48.50 million and $20.78 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Cell Phonesamericanbankingnews.com

Zero (ZER) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $19,425.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar.
Marketsforexyardbroker.com

Etherum, Bitcoin, dogecoin prices keep going down. Find why

Crypto News: Bitcoin dropped to a two-week low amid China’s escalating cryptocurrency crackdown. The decline coincides with an increasing crackdown on cryptocurrencies in China, with officials in the southwest province of Sichuan ordering the closure of BTC mining plants on Friday. BTC fell over 10% on Monday, while other digital...
Marketscrypto-economy.com

Bitcoin nears $32K after Chinese FUD; MicroStrategy buys dip

Bitcoin [BTC] is to develop a thick skin as Chinese FUD and FOMOs continued to disrupt its market. China’s central issued fresh orders against services involved with cryptocurrency trading and this was enough to take down Bitcoin to lows yet again. This time, the Chinese lawmakers have targeted the over-the-counter...
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

BTU Protocol (BTU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $40.22 Million

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $40.22 million and $5,856.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

ETHA Lend (ETHA) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.48 Million

ETHA Lend (CURRENCY:ETHA) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. ETHA Lend has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHA Lend coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ETHA Lend has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

VestChain (VEST) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.61 Million

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last week, VestChain has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. VestChain has a market capitalization of $7.61 million and $3.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VestChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Monero Classic (XMC) Market Cap Achieves $7.10 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $7.10 million and approximately $44,899.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
StocksWKRB News

Arweave (AR) Market Capitalization Tops $456.92 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $13.68 or 0.00043026 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $456.92 million and approximately $22.67 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.