Short Interest in Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Declines By 50.0%

By ABMN Staff
 10 days ago

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

