TrueChain (TRUE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.88 Million
TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 13th. One TrueChain coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueChain has a total market cap of $12.59 million and $3.88 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueChain has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.www.americanbankingnews.com