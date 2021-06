LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers are the kings of the NBA’s playoff comeback. There have been only eight instances since 1996 of a team rallying to win a playoff game after trailing by at least 25 points. And after a big rally last night, the Clippers now have three of those comebacks. The others were against Golden State in 2019 and Memphis in 2012. Last night the Clippers trailed by 25 points early in the third quarter of Game 6 against the Utah Jazz. They rallied to post the largest comeback victory by a team in a series-clinching win over the last 25 seasons, and advanced to a conference final for the first time in the franchise’s 51-year history.