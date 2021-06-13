Cancel
BoringDAO (BOR) Trading 14.8% Lower This Week

By ABMN Staff
americanbankingnews.com
 9 days ago

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. BoringDAO has a market cap of $37.43 million and $1.46 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for $357.91 or 0.00995275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

www.americanbankingnews.com
