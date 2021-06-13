John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Stake Raised by Grimes & Company Inc.
Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,636,029 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 38,878 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF makes up 4.0% of Grimes & Company Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc. owned approximately 12.39% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $83,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.