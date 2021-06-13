Cancel
Bibox Token (BIX) Price Down 13.8% This Week

By ABMN Staff
americanbankingnews.com
 9 days ago

Bibox Token (CURRENCY:BIX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. During the last seven days, Bibox Token has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. Bibox Token has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and $497,927.00 worth of Bibox Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bibox Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0803 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

