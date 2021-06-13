Cancel
Short Interest in Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Increases By 157.7%

By ABMN Staff
 9 days ago

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 157.7% from the May 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

