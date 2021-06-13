Short Interest in Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Increases By 157.7%

According to Zacks, “Emergent beat Q1 estimates for earnings while missing the same for revenues. Meanwhile, Emergent’s main product, the BioThrax vaccine, is seeing a slowdown in sales of late as the transition to AV7909 is eating into its sales. Moreover, Emergent recently got an unfavorable patent ruling in a lawsuit on Narcan, which can open doors to generic competition. Recent production halt at its COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing facility was also a major setback. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date. However, the company has several collaboration agreements with multiple COVID-19 vaccine makers. If a vaccine is successfully developed, it can reap huge profits for Emergent. The company’s acquisitions of PaxVax and Adapt Pharma expanded its presence in the public health threats market.”