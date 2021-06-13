Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

'America's Got Talent': NBC Clarifies Crowd Status After Viewers Lash Out

By Stephanie Downs
Popculture
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 16 of America's Got Talent kicked off on June 1. Fans quickly noticed that there appeared to be a crowd on hand to watch the various auditions. Since this is a big difference from the latter part of Season 15 of AGT, which saw the production going the virtual route for many of the episodes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, viewers were wondering why there appeared to be so many there in-person to watch the show film. But, NBC did release a statement in which they explained why viewers saw a rather full audience.

popculture.com
View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Howie Mandel
Person
Sofia Vergara
Person
Simon Cowell
Person
Terry Crews
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbcuniversal#Got Talent#America#Lash#Reality Show#Agt#Nbc#Good Housekeeping#Cdc#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
Related
Cranston, RITurnto10.com

Band featuring Rhode Island singer advances on 'America's Got Talent'

A Rhode Island singer who fronts a Pennsylvania-based band has advanced on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.”. Johnny Showcase grew up in Cranston and appeared on the variety show Tuesday night, wowing the judges. “I feel like I’m levitating right now,” Showcase said after the performance. “I think they liked us.”
TV Showssurvivornet.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Standout Has a 2% Chance of Survival from Terminal Cancer, Moves Judges to Tears With Performance and Gets Fast-Tracked to the Live Shows

America’s Got Talent contestant Jane Marczewski, 30, is fighting terminal cancer. After last night’s flawless performance of her original song, It’s Okay, the thirty-year-old was fast-tracked to the live shows with judge Simon Cowell’s “Golden Buzzer,” after moving the judges to tears with her talent and shocking story. “You can’t...
Las Vegas, NVcwlasvegas.com

'America's Got Talent' live show headed to Luxor Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — NBC reality competition series "America's Got Talent" is coming to the Las Vegas Strip once again. "I am beyond thrilled that this is now going to happen," Simon Cowell, the executive producer and creator of the series, said in a news release. "And extremely proud to be working with MGM and to have the Luxor Hotel as our home."
TV Showsthecomicscomic.com

Gina Brillon Auditions for America’s Got Talent 2021

Gina Brillon had a pretty great 2020, all things considering, having an hour special premiere on Amazon Prime Video as well as a showcase set on HBO Max. But she’s looking for an even bigger 2021, thanks to auditioning for America’s Got Talent. Get to know Gina via jokes about her husband and her identical twin sister. She got a standing ovation. So far, so good!
NFLtalentrecap.com

Who Wore it Best: the ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judges or Their Doggy Doppelgängers?

The Canine Stars are the dog act that fans have been waiting for on America’s Got Talent. For their Season 16 audition, the group performed a routine where dogs impersonated the judges. The rescue group made Twitter accounts for each of the dog personas and have been posting pictures of the furry friends looking exactly like the judges. Which dog looks the most like their America’s Got Talent judge?
TV Showsava360.com

Behind the Scenes in the SONIC Glowasis – America’s Got Talent 2021

The acts are owning their moment, in partnership with SONIC Drive-In. Watch America's Got Talent, Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC!. » Get The America's Got Talent App: http://bit.ly/AGTAppDownload. » Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/AGTSub. » America's Got Talent Tuesdays 8/7c on NBC!. » Stream on Peacock: https://bit.ly/AGTPeacock. AMERICA'S GOT TALENT ON...
TV ShowsBillboard

Who Won Every Season of 'America's Got Talent'?

Current judges Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel recruit viewers' help to crown the most talented, and each season's top pick runs the gamut of skill sets. Below is a complete list of which talented act won at the end of every season. Season 1. Winner: Bianca Ryan.
TV & VideosPopculture

Simon Cowell Exits Talent Competition Series

Simon Cowell has pulled out of the upcoming season of X Factor Israel. The British producer and reality TV personality, who currently appears as a judge on NBC's America's Got Talent, was set to appear as a judge on the upcoming season of the competition series. After rumors surfaced last week that Cowell was considering exiting, Reshet, the Israeli company that produces X Factor locally, confirmed Cowell canceled his appearance.
TV Showstvseriesfinale.com

The Chase, 60 Minutes, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The Moodys, America’s Got Talent

Sunday, June 7, 2021 ratings — New episodes: 60 Minutes, Bless the Harts, The Moodys, Celebrity Family Feud, The Chase, To Tell the Truth, Batwoman, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. Specials: The 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors. Sports: U.S. Championships: Gymnastics. Reruns: America’s Funniest Home Videos, Duncanville, The Simpsons, The Great North, America’s Got Talent, and NCIS: New Orleans.
Prince George County, VAemporiaindependentmessenger.com

Prince George teen stuns judges on “America’s Got Talent”

PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- Aidan Bryant, rising Junior at Prince George High School, put local talent on national display with his June 1 performance on “America’s Got Talent” where he received unanimous praise from host Terry Crews and judges Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara and Heidi Klum. Bryant’s performance,...