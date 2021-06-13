'America's Got Talent': NBC Clarifies Crowd Status After Viewers Lash Out

Season 16 of America's Got Talent kicked off on June 1. Fans quickly noticed that there appeared to be a crowd on hand to watch the various auditions. Since this is a big difference from the latter part of Season 15 of AGT, which saw the production going the virtual route for many of the episodes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, viewers were wondering why there appeared to be so many there in-person to watch the show film. But, NBC did release a statement in which they explained why viewers saw a rather full audience.