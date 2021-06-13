California forum letters: Bee readers weigh in on assault weapons ruling, drought, Biba’s recipes

“As gun owners celebrate, officials say they’ll fight to keep California assault weapon ban” (sacbee.com, June 5) When 28 children and adults were massacred at Sandy Hook Elementary by a gunman with an assault rifle, many thought that crime was so heinous surely lawmakers would stop accepting financial support from pro-gun organizations and find ways to reduce future assault weapon attacks. It didn’t happen. Instead, as noted in a Bee editorial, 59 people were killed in a single mass shooting, amid many more attacks with high-powered, rapid-fire guns. After a 1989 AK-47 attack, killing or injuring 36 students and teachers in Stockton, lawmakers were able to enact a sensible assault rifle ban. Now, Judge Roger Benitez has struck down that protection, with ridiculous justifications. We must stop the insanity.