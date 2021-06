Grab your doggo and cuddle up on the couch, because the 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is here. Westminster Weekend is a three-day event, displaying the purebreds and mixed breeds alike. The event started Friday, June 11, and runs through Sunday, June 13 in Tarrytown, New York at the Lyndhurst Estate. The event will return to its usual location of Madison Square Garden in New York City in 2022. Watch the Show here .The Agility Contest and the Obedience competition are cute and quite impressive, but the crown jewel of the weekend is the dog show itself.