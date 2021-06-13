11 new (and 1 WTF) Android games from the last week: The best, worst, and everything in between (6/7/21 - 6/13/21)

Above you can view the first trailer for Battlegrounds Mobile India, but it's only a teaser, so no gameplay is shown. Why developers continually announce games with nothing to show, I don't know. Still, it stands to reason that Battlegrounds Mobile India will play exactly like the original PUBG. However, it's already clear the game will offer its own eSports ecosystem that's separate from the core title. This also means in-game events will differ between the two titles, and so the player base will soon be split between two versions (the Lite version was recently retired), with a third game called PUBG New State coming sometime later this year. That's a lot of PUBG, perhaps too much.