San Jose community briefs for the week of June 18

San Jose attractions are reopening as pandemic restrictions loosen. As of June 9, the Children’s Discovery Museum of San Jose began operating Wednesday through Sunday and will maintain those hours through Labor Day. The museum is set to expand its play sessions from two to three per day starting June 16 to accommodate as many children and families as possible while ensuring a safe and socially distanced experience for visitors. Reservations are required to cdm.org; tickets are $14-$15.