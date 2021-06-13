Cancel
Again! Sweeping majority of Algerians shun sham elections

By North Africa Post
 10 days ago

Algerian voters have largely abstained from casting ballot in the parliamentary elections amid a crackdown on dissent and free speech by a military regime ruling behind a thin civilian curtain. The military rulers were hoping to use the elections to restore authoritarian stability in a country that braces for an...

Presidential Electionsrnnews.com

Low turnout as Algerians vote in parliamentary election

ALGIERS (Reuters) -Algeria held parliamentary elections on Saturday that the ruling establishment hopes will turn a page on political unrest amid a crackdown on dissent, but even by mid afternoon few people had voted. Two years after mass demonstrations forced a veteran president to step down in Algeria’s biggest political...
Worldmelodyinter.com

Algerians to elect parliament amid ‘repression’ of protest movement

ALGIERS, June 12 — Algerians vote in parliamentary elections today as authorities seek to bolster their legitimacy and snuff out a long-running protest movement, under what activists say is a “climate of repression”. Pro-government parties have urged Algerians take an active part in what they call a “crucial vote for...
Protestsworldcapitaltimes.com

Algerian election: Opposition group calls for boycott over protest repression

People in Algeria are voting in the country’s first legislative election since Abdelaziz Bouteflika was forced from office in 2019 after 20 years in power. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune called the poll as part of his pledge to tackle corruption and build what he called a “new Algeria”. Many nationals living in France are also eligible to vote.
World104.1 WIKY

Algerian rulers aim for return to established order with election

ALGIERS (Reuters) – Algeria’s president and the generals backing him hope Saturday’s parliamentary election will mark an end to two years of upheaval, but in the capital’s steep, winding streets few people seemed enthused. While thousands of candidates rallied supporters at official campaign events for an election that moderate Islamist...
WorldMiddletown Press

Two Algerian opposition figures arrested ahead of elections

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — A politician and a journalist who are prominent opposition figures in Algeria have been arrested days ahead of the country's parliamentary election, according to a group of lawyers defending jailed activists of the pro-democracy movement. The National Committee for the Liberation of the Detained said politician...
Worldthehealthguild.com

Ethiopians stand in line to vote in major Ethiopia News elections

People across Ethiopia lined up outside polling stations on Monday to vote in elections that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed called “free and fair.”. Elections are being held in the context of war and famine in the northern Tigray region, and Abiy faces growing international criticism for his treatment of internal struggles.
WorldInternational Business Times

Counting Under Way In 'Historic' Ethiopia Election

Vote counting was under way Tuesday following elections in Ethiopia that went ahead without polling in the war-torn northern Tigray region and other restive parts of Africa's second-most populous nation. Some 38 million people were registered to vote but many did not cast a ballot on Monday, with elections postponed...
WorldWalta Information Center

PM Abiy Congratulates Ethiopians over Peaceful Conduct of Election

– Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed congratulated all Ethiopians over the peaceful conduct of the 6th general election held in Ethiopia on Monday. In his message, the PM stated that Ethiopians have demonstrated to the whole world that democracy for Ethiopians is not only a wish but also part and parcel of their history.
Worldcolombotelegraph.com

Rigged Democracy & Fiascos

Joseph Goebbels, Adolf Hitler’s minister of propaganda, is often quoted as saying that “if you tell a lie often enough, it becomes the truth.” Apparently, Nazis were masters at propaganda. Sri Lankan politicians most likely unwittingly have adopted the same tactic to deceive the people for a long time. Fortunately, thanks to the advent of social media, the people have come to realize our politicians have been twofaced all these years. There is no society run by Pancha Maha Balavegaya, there is no Dharmista society, there is no government without executive presidency, there is no Chinthana society, Neither Yahapalanaya society nor the sign of Saubagyamath society. All these were lies backed first by state run media and then by media barons sometimes carrying the Buddhist flag. The bottom line is, despite the denials orchestrated by various cabinet ministers, today we are a bankrupt beggar nation among the community of nations. Hence the government is showing the signs of desperation and policy decisions are made in haste.
Presidential Electionnorthwestgeorgianews.com

First results in Armenian election put ruling party in the lead

Yerevan — Armenia's ruling party and its opposition bloc emerged as the strongest forces in the country's parliamentary elections on Sunday night as the first ballots were counted. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's Civil Contract party was in the lead with just under 57 per cent after votes were counted in...
Presidential Electionteletrader.com

Pashinyan's party wins majority in Armenian elections

The political party of Armenia's acting prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan (pictured), has secured the majority in the parliamentary elections in the country, the results showed after votes from all 2008 polls have been counted. According to the data, Pashinyan's party won 53.92% of the ballots, while the political bloc of...
PoliticsThe Guardian

Nicaragua rounds up president’s critics in sweeping pre-election crackdown

Nicaragua’s Sandinista rulers have launched an unprecedented crackdown on the country’s opposition, arresting a string of prominent critics of President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice-President Rosario Murillo, in an apparent attempt to crush any serious challenge in November’s elections. Six opposition figures were arrested at the weekend, including revered...
Middle Eastfreerepublic.com

Iran Regime's Sham 'Elections' and the Alternative

The Iranian regime's upcoming presidential election has essentially become a one-man show. Truly democratic elections in Iran, by Western democratic standards, are a unicorn. But, this year, the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is desperate to consolidate power by ensuring his top candidate gets the presidency. To do so, he removed rival factions who had congregated under the misleading rubric of "reformists." But his Guardian Council also axed lifelong cronies like Ali Larijani, signaling Khamenei's inflexibility and vulnerability in the face of mounting crises.
Newsweek

Donald Trump Says Kamala Harris Wouldn't Have Scheduled Border Trip if he Wasn't Going

Donald Trump said Wednesday that Vice President Kamala Harris wouldn't have scheduled a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border if he wasn't going to the area next week. "After months of ignoring the crisis at the Southern Border, it is great that we got Kamala Harris to finally go and see the tremendous destruction and death that they've created—a direct result of Biden ending my very tough but fair Border policies," the former president said in a statement.
Worldgobnewsonline.com

Ethiopia’s electoral board welcomes ‘impressive turnout’

Vote counting in Ethiopia was still under way on Tuesday following Monday’s parliamentary elections. National Election Board of Ethiopia’s Solyana Shimeles told reporters the turnout was impressive, but declined to give figures. “We have done with the election day yesterday and which was largely peaceful except for two polling stations...
Presidential Electionbalkaninsight.com

Moldova to Open More Polling Stations Abroad for Elections

The Central Electoral Commission, CEC, has been forced to accept the Foreign Ministry's recommendation to open a larger number of polling stations for diaspora voters – whose votes could be decisive in the July elections. Moldovan queuing to vote in the country’s presidential election in Brescia, Italy, November 15, 2020....