Migos & Pop Smoke Do It The Drill Way On "Light It Up"

We're weeks away from receiving Summer Walker's new album, but one fan was *thisclose* to getting a first listen. Summer has been teasing the November 5 release of her sophomore studio effort Still Over It, and her fans are ready to help make this project another No. 1 for the singer. She has delivered the album's lead single "Ex for a Reason" featuring City Girls star JT, and while the initial reception of the collaboration was a mixed bag, fans have returned to social media to boast about how the track has grown on them.

MUSIC ・ 18 HOURS AGO