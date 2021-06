For a period of about five years, I lived on a skateboard. Through the power of Greyskull, the internet a specifically EBAY, I found the exact model, the 1970's Bahne skateboard that I grew up riding. This skateboard was one of the very first launched with the advent of urethane wheels that made so much of the new era of skating possible Not only is it the exact same color and model as mine, but it also has the exact same dings on the nose and shaved parts on the tail (this skateboard was also borrowed to be used in a soft-core, Skinimax movie called "The Cheerleaders" because it was nicer than the one the actor owned).