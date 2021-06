The Elgin Police Department's "most famous" officer will be sworn in Saturday, but he won't be allowed to drive a squad car or make arrests. Chance, a 5-month-old golden retriever, is undergoing training to serve as the department's first therapy dog. Unlike typical police dogs, Chance's job is to bring a sense of calm to the people and situations around him on the job and in the office, Elgin Police Cmdr. Eric Echevarria said.