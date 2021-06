Having spent the season in England on loan with Tottenham, Wales captain Gareth Bale feels full of energy as he prepares to lead his side into UEFA EURO 2020. At 31, Bale can call on his experience as part of the Dragons team that made it all the way to the semi-finals of UEFA EURO 2016 in what was their first final tournament since the 1958 FIFA World Cup. The Real Madrid forward gave us his thoughts ahead of this latest international challenge.