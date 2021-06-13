Cancel
Grand Forks, ND

Grand Forks police respond to rollover at intersection of Gateway and Washington

Grand Forks Herald
 8 days ago

Grand Forks police on Saturday responded to a rollover crash that involved multiple vehicles. The incident occurred at approximately 10:14 p.m. According to a report from the Grand Forks Police Department, a tan Chevy Avalanche had passed westbound through the intersection of Gateway Drive and North Washington Street and struck a traffic light. The vehicle proceeded to strike four parked cars at the Galaxy Auto dealership and was found on its roof when officers arrived.

