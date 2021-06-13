Following The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Its Director Explains Why One Movie Isn’t Part Of The Official Timeline

There are two absolutely excellent moments in the new horror film The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. In one, eight-year-old David Glatzel (Julian Hilliard) plops onto the inky blackness of a water bed – the movie is set in 1981, in case you feared those things were making a comeback – and as he contentedly sways atop the undulating waves, the face of a demon, seen in an overhead shot, appears from within the bed right before the bed itself turns into a geyser. In the other outstanding bit, that same traumatized boy, having been possessed by that same demon, is suffering through a violent exorcism when his body suddenly snaps and contorts, twisting itself into hideous knots as David's pained shrieks are replaced by drooling cackles. Both moments are scary as all get out; both boast images that even this longtime genre fan had never seen before; Hilliard appears to be a remarkable young actor. If director Michael Chaves' fright flick were actually about poor David and his supernatural turmoil, this second sequel might've really been something.