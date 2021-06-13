WandaVision’s Paul Bettany Reveals What ‘Concerned’ Him About Playing Vision Again In The Disney+ Show
Paul Bettany has been a fixture in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for some time now. The actor originally started as Tony Stark's faithful A.I., J.A.R.V.I.S., before becoming one of the Avengers' most powerful members, Vision. The actor has proven to have great affection for his lovable android, so he was surprised and ecstatic when he was asked to reprise the role for Disney+'s WandaVision. However, jumping back into the fan-favorite role wasn't totally easy for Bettany. He recently revealed that he was actually a bit concerned about playing the role again on the TV show.