Tennessee adds commitment from speedy 2022 running back

A Louisiana running back has apparently decided that Rocky Top is home after a visit to the Tennessee campus this weekend. According to Ryan Callahan of 247Sports, Dylan Sampson told GoVols247 that he committed to the Volunteers during his UT visit. Sampson is a native of Geismar, Louisiana and a standout at Dutchtown High School. On the 247Sports Composite, Sampson is listed at 5-10, 180 pounds and rated 3-stars, the No. 30 Louisiana recruit, No. 50 running back and No. 602 prospect overall nationally in the class of 2022.