Survival | 1.16.5 | Free-to-Play | Non-Profit | Non-Pay-to-Win | Grief Prevention | Economy | Land Claiming | Community Driven | Vote Rewards | Crates | Community Server Discord | VyrusM

planetminecraft.com
 8 days ago

VyrusMC - Spring Update! Free-to-Play! Non-Profit! Non-Pay-to-Win!. VyrusMC is new 1.16.5 Survival server. We are a free-to-play, non-profit, and non-pay-to-win Minecraft gaming server. VyrusMC is community-driven and listens to all the words and suggestions from our players. We have MCMMO, jobs, crates, rank upgrades based on votes, warps, a token and money economy, and kits for each rank up. This is great for casual and even hardcore survival and PvE Minecraft Players. If you want to help us out, feel free to apply as a helper or builder because we are always accepting new staff team members to make VyrusMC a better place to game. Thank you for reading this far and hope to see you online!

www.planetminecraft.com
#Economy#Free To Play#Crates#Discord#Vyrusmc Spring Update#Mcmmo#Minecraft Players
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Minecraft
NO WORLD RESETS!!!! NO WHITELIST!!!! MATURE adult players!!! DISCORD Channel for adult players!!! No penalties upon death and KEEP INVENTORY ON!!! Love DIABLO STYLE LOOT???? Want FREE FLYING and other FREE PERKS most servers require donations for??? Looking for a MATURELY RUN server??? Want to see BLOOD effects when you attack mobs??? Want to LEVEL and CUSTOMIZE your CHARACTER's class PERKS and ATTRIBUTES? Want to CAST SPELLS from a WAND? Want to earn INTEREST on your in game MONEY when ONLINE AND OFFLINE?? Want to LEVEL UP YOUR PET?? Want to brew and drink BEER? Want to SMOKE Pipes and craft your own PUFFWEED?? Tired of having nobody to sell all your loot to??? Enjoy player vs. environment???
[?] HUABACRAFT v2 [1.16x] [?] News: Xeno Realm Releasing at 3PM EST Saturday. The server has a lot of different things to offer, our main game mode is survival 1.16.5 but it has a lot of custom features. The Ultimate goal for HuabaCraft is to make a community filled with creative and competitive players who can excel towards the top. The server is very new-user friendly as we have a bunch of people willing to help start your adventure!
It's a cool map with many things and spot to bild something cool!. it's made all by my hand, and it took 3 days to make it look like now. for a greater experience in game I recommend you to use these mods.
Enchanted Valley [1.16.5] > Jobs - Ranks - Crates - Discord <. Enchanted Valley is a brand new SMP server with some classic and new plugins. Focused on making players enjoy the best of survival Minecraft. As the community grows together with you, the server grows to make players enjoy different events, activities and expand the reach of Enchanted Valley.
« ((Survival)) » REXKRAFT « ((Skyblock)) » Support us on planet minecraft!. RexKraft is an tight-knit community that loves to welcome all new members and give each other a hand. We're highly community oriented and value the opinions of our playerbase. We offer a lot to our community including donor items through our special in-game rank up system! We have listed and detailed some of our biggest features we have to offer!
Charitiesabc10up.com

Courage Incorporated is a U.P. non–profit that provides free year-round outdoor excursions for individuals and veterans with physical disabilities.

Courage Incorporated is a U.P. non–profit that provides free year-round outdoor excursions for individuals and veterans with physical disabilities. Their mission statement is to provide “free outdoor excursions to individuals and veterans with physical disabilities to help them harness their natural courage and enjoy the woods & water. The only cost is the courage to try something that they thought might not be possible.”
Vervain's Arcadia vervainglobal.com :::::: Mature Private Server ::::::. Searching for a REAL VANILLA experience with a fun & friendly LGBTQ+ safe community? Join Vervain's Arcadia Gaming Group today! We have an established HermitCraft-like SMP, creative server & run mini-games nights most weeks!. We began as a group of friends and...
HushCraft is a friendly PVE Survival Server that uses plugins to enhance the vanilla feel! With our small, close-knit community, members have no problem welcoming others to join us. HushCraft is semi-vanilla Survival Server with fun plugins added. Some of our big ones are McMMO, GriefPrevention, and Essentials! We make...
Our server consists of many fun, and addicting plugins and we are thriving to make your Minecraft experience better every day!. Including features like Slimefun, McMMO, Key Traders, Shops, Auction House, ChestLocker and many, many more we want to make MIndless the best possible Towny server online!. 2. When I...
Red Solstice 2 – Survivors Launches for PC on Steam

505 Games and Ironward have announced that Red Solstice 2 – Survivors has officially launched for PC via Steam. The game continues the story of the original Red Solstice game and brings new features and enhancements to the series including real-time tactical gameplay, co-op game modes, and much more. For the next several days, players can purchase the game for 10% off in one of two versions: Base version for $29.99 or Executor Bundle which includes the base game, the OST, a digital artbook, and an in-game armor skin for $41.96. Each of the premium items can also be purchased separately.
Berkeley, CAcraftbrewingbusiness.com

Whoa: Fieldwork Brewing Community Fund Committee donates $40,000 to 11 non-profits (slow clap)

Fieldwork Brewing Co. recently announced the establishment of a Community Fund Committee led by Fieldwork staff members from each of the brewery’s seven locations throughout Northern California in an effort to donate funds to noteworthy local non-profit organizations. For the first two quarters, the Fieldwork Community Fund Committee identified standout organizations who are making an immediate and substantial impact to help alleviate the many challenges communities are facing across the region. Over the course of 2020 (4th Quarter) and 2021 (1st Quarter), the Fieldwork Community Fund Committee has donated a total of $40,000 to 11 non-profits.
China, MEtownline.org

China Four Seasons Club: Non-profit Spotlight

Founded in 1970, the China Four Seasons Club is a growing nonprofit club organized to bring together enthusiasts of outdoor activities of all sorts. The club was organized after a merger between the China Lake Association and the China Regional Snowmobilers organizations. While most of their activities revolve around snowmobiling and ATV riding, the club, in fact, offers more to the community and its families.
CharitiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Owens & Minor Launches Non-Profit Foundation, Reaffirms Decades-Long Commitment to Building Healthier Communities

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 7, 2021-- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE-OMI) today announced the launch of the Owens & Minor Foundation, which is committed to building healthier communities through engagement and financial support of trusted charitable and civic organizations. The three primary areas of focus are Healthcare, Environment, and Diversity and Inclusion (D&I).
Charitiesalphauniverse.com

Watch Wednesday: Sony's New CREATE ACTION Grant Program For Community-Based Non-Profits

Today Sony announces the launch of CREATE ACTION, a new grant program designed to make a long-lasting impact for local organizations and the communities they serve. The program will support a total of 10 non-profits who will receive direct funding, Sony products, a custom-created promotional film about their organization, as well as many other opportunities for collaboration, partnership and marketing support. Watch the video below for more information and for full details and to apply, visit alphauniverse.com/createaction.
TechnologyComputer Weekly

We Open Tech community supports non-binary and trans security pros

A new professional cyber community designed specifically for people of marginalised genders, including non-binary people, trans and cis women and trans men, among others, has been set up to support the careers of security professionals and aspiring future cyber talent of systematically oppressed genders. The We Open Tech (WOT) initiative,...
Technologysas.com

Discord/Slack community

In discord, there is no public server for SAS, is there?. A place for chatting is certainly nice, but I don't think it's desirable to have a place for questions/answers and scattered knowledge. Why don't you suggest to add a chat server in SAS Community?