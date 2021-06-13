Moderne House

In my opinion, the foundation of any work you do with clients is trust," says Meta Coleman. It's not an unusual thing for an interior designer to say, but it resonates particularly with this house, whose owners speak so warmly of Meta, and she of them, that a kind of friendliness seems to radiate from the walls. First built by Scandinavian pioneers in the mid-19th-century, the house is part of a small town, Spring City, that has always thrived on tight bonds within the community. Lovingly restored by its previous owners, the cottage is intimately linked to the history of the town, and it took a light touch on Meta's part to bring it up to date.