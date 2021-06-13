Moderne House

L-Shape Desks with Hutches, Lateral Filing Cabinet, Storage Cabinets, Seating, Loveseats, Sofas, Arm Chairs, End Tables, Benches. This customer wanted to mix and match furniture styles to create a modern dental office. The offices were furnished with new Aspen and White furniture with Black metal accents. The lobby was furnished with a combination of Navy benches and White chairs with Navy cushions. The doctors’ lounge and other small waiting areas were furnished with loveseats, accent chairs, and end tables. For the children’s waiting area, we designed an antimicrobial S-shaped sectional with ottomans. Our team provided a 3D layout to help plan the space and we delivered and set up all of the furniture.