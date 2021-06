DICE has finally revealed the highly anticipated Battlefield 2042, the official title of the next entry in the Battlefield franchise. Here’s everything you need to know. After months of leaks, rumours, and anticipation as to what the next Battlefield game will be, DICE is finally ready to share with the world a bit of what our next foray into all out warfare will be, with Battlefield 2042. Last week, I was lucky enough to attend a media event where DICE shared as many juicy details with the press as they could, one of which was that players can expect to get their own boots on the ground in Battlefield 2042 on October 22, 2021.