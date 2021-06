During an appearance on Renee Young’s Oral Sessions podcast, Mark Henry talked about the AEW brand…. “We have to work on the social media aspect of what’s going out and what’s being portrayed that you want to be an example of what people see. AEW is more brash and has more of an adult feel, but you have to counter-balance that. You have to do stuff in the community and with live events where you give back to the city and be an example instead of a problem.”