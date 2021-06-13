Cancel
FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 4,436 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

By ABMN Staff
americanbankingnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $10,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

