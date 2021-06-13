Cancel
FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $9.25 Million Stock Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

By ABMN Staff
americanbankingnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 719.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303,625 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned about 0.37% of Callaway Golf worth $9,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.americanbankingnews.com
