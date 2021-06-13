Cancel
FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

By ABMN Staff
americanbankingnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Anthem were worth $11,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

