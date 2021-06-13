Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LEN. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.89.