Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust
FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.americanbankingnews.com