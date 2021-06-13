Cancel
Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

By ABMN Staff
americanbankingnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.americanbankingnews.com
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $160.00

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LEN. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.89.
StocksWKRB News

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP David Sponsel Sells 10,000 Shares

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 554,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,805.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Solstein Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 27,054 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. FMR LLC...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,129 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,062 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksWKRB News

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “SRAX Inc. is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. Through the BIGtoken platform, it developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. SRAX Inc., formerly known as Social Reality Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “
StocksWKRB News

Lake Street Capital Increases VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Price Target to $9.00

VTSI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised VirTra from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised VirTra from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on VirTra from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.
StocksWKRB News

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer Sells 7,554 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $375,358.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,339,633.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Several other institutional investors have also bought and...
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Down 6.7%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) shares dropped 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.63. Approximately 87,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,575,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,889 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by American National Insurance Co.

American National Insurance Co. lowered its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $10,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cowen Lowers Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) to Market Perform

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orphazyme A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Orphazyme A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.
StocksWKRB News

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Stephanie K. Kushner Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $82,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 403,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,586.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Salt Lake City, UTbaseballnewssource.com

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) traded down 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.38 and last traded at $11.38. 37 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 192,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88. A number...
Stocksslatersentinel.com

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

CURI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.38.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “