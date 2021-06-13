Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust
FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.americanbankingnews.com