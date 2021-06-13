Cancel
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Holdings Cut by FineMark National Bank & Trust

By ABMN Staff
americanbankingnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $15,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

#Splv#National Bank#Stock#Sec#Nysearca#Splv Rrb#Sec#Ae Wealth Management Llc#Holdingschannel Com
