Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Holdings Cut by FineMark National Bank & Trust
FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $15,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.americanbankingnews.com