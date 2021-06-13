Cancel
FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

By ABMN Staff
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 0.8% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Marketsmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,899 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksWKRB News

KeyCorp Raises American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Price Target to $44.00

AAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,762 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksWKRB News

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer Sells 11,000 Shares

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $367,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will report sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the lowest is $1.49 billion. Alaska Air Group posted sales of $421.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 258.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UNP. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $226.53.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Stifel Resumes Union Pacific (UNP) at Hold

(Updated - June 21, 2021 4:20 PM EDT)Stifel analyst Benjamin Nolan resumes coverage on Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) with a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 8,334 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 13.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Downgraded by Bank of America

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.16.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) PT Raised to $89.00 at Barclays

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.63.
Pasadena, CAmayfieldrecorder.com

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “. NYSE...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bank of Montreal Can Has $74.36 Million Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $74,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Alleghany worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of IMAX worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
StocksWKRB News

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in IMAX were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketstickerreport.com

Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,100 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketstheenterpriseleader.com

Swiss National Bank Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.