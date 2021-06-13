FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)
FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 0.8% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.americanbankingnews.com