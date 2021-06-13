Cancel
FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

By ABMN Staff
americanbankingnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Spire (NYSE:SR) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Sidoti raised Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.56.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,065 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,072 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,212 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 1.2% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $27,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target to $67.00

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATH. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.92.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Raises Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $42.00

OVV has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised Ovintiv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.11.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other brokerages have also commented on TFII. BMO Capital Markets lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Citigroup Inc. Has $35.54 Million Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 89.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,147 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.39% of The Middleby worth $35,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock Position Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,453,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,717 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.27% of VICI Properties worth $41,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketstickerreport.com

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Paysafe has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.29.
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

KeyCorp Weighs in on Stitch Fix, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.
IndustryStock Traders Daily

Air Products & Chemicals APD Trading Report

This report was produced using AI developed by Stock Traders Daily. Over the past 20 years this proprietary AI has been refined to help identify the most opportune trading strategies for both individual stocks and the stock markets themselves. This methodology is also applied to Index options, ETFs, and futures. The objective of this specific report is to optimize trading in Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) while incorporating prudent risk controls.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Manchester Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock Position Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $39,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

IMA Wealth Inc. Takes $2.10 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000. A number of other...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Raised to $93.00 at BMO Capital Markets

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.91.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $862.78 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,135,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 731,914 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.99% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $862,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Alleghany worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.