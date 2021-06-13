FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)
FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.americanbankingnews.com