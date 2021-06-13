Cancel
Wausau, WI

Woodchucks’ late rally falls short against Kokomo

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 8 days ago
The Woodchuck bats were quiet for most of the evening in a 3-2 loss to the visiting Kokomo Jackrabbits at Athletic Park Saturday.

The Chucks gave themselves a chance to win late. After Clayton Mehlbauer drove in Kevin Kilpatrick to close the deficit to a single run in the bottom of the ninth, Wisconsin got both the game-tying and game-winning runs in scoring position with two outs.

The Woodchucks fall to 8-4 with the loss but remain atop the Great Lakes West division.

The Jackrabbits struck first with a pair of runs in the second inning, taking advantage of a bases loaded walk and single.

The Chucks got their first run on a fourth inning, two-out triple from Noah Fitzgerald in the first, scoring Bryson Hill from first base.

Kokomo made it 3-1 a frame later on a single to shallow left field.

Wisconsin’s bullpen pitched a shutout for the second consecutive night. Woodchuck relievers have not allowed a run in eight innings.

Top Performers

Starting pitcher Ryan Lobus struck out four batters in five innings pitched, allowing three runs.

Fitzgerald was 1-3 with a triple, and RBI and a sacrifice bunt.

Dante Chirico pitched three and 1/3 shutout innings, allowing just one hit and walking nobody. He logged a strikeout in his appearance.

Kokomo Jackrabbits 3 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 2

Game Date: Saturday June 12th, 2021

Final/9123456789

RHE

Jackrabbits020010000

381

Woodchucks000100001

261

W: Lizik (1-1, 2.08 ERA) L: Lobus (0-1, 1.80 ERA) SV: Beck (2)

JackrabbitsABRHRBIYTD

AVG

Vasquez, Camden CF 5021.267

Burke, Justus 2B 4000.354

– Snyder, Michael PH 1000.000

– Meidroth, Chase SS 0000.417

Santiago, Chris 3B 4120.250

Fondtain, TJ LF 4000.125

Dennis, Dylan RF 4121.313

Semo, Andrew 1B 3100.302

Livorsi, Ben DH 4010.261

Buckley, Josh C 4010.286

Ellis, Ryan 2B SS 2001.227

35383

WoodchucksABRHRBIYTD

AVG

Randle, Bash SS 4010.286

Kehoe, Tyler CF 4000.375

Kilpatrick, Kevin LF 4120.373

Hill, Bryson 1B 3110.214

Fitzgerald, Noah 2B 3011.196

Mehlbauer, Clayton 3B 4011.237

Kuntz, Roman RF 4000.296

Albrecht, Louie C 2000.125

– Schoenvogel, Jacob PH 1000.167

– Vincent, Colton C 1000.000

Mcclure, Norris DH 3000.182

33262

Kokomo Jackrabbits

2B: C. Santiago 1 (4);

RBI: R. Ellis 1 (6); C. Vasquez 1 (1); D. Dennis 1 (7);

SB: A. Semo 1 (3);

E: C. Santiago 1 (4);

Team LOB: 8;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

3B: N. Fitzgerald 1 (1); B. Randle 1 (1);

RBI: N. Fitzgerald 1 (6); C. Mehlbauer 1 (9);

E: B. Randle 1 (1);

Team LOB: 6;

JackrabbitsIPHRERBBSOHRYTD

ERA

Lizik, Gavin8.03111802.08

– Beck, Ryan1.03110201.13

9.06221100

WoodchucksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD

ERA

Lobus, Ryan5.07332401.80

– Chirico, Dante 3.11000101.74

– Rivera, Richie0.20001100.00

9.0833360

Kokomo Jackrabbits

SO: G. Lizik 8 (14); R. Beck 2 (7);

BB: G. Lizik 1 (4);

BF: G. Lizik 29 (52); R. Beck 6 (30);

P-S: G. Lizik 108-71; R. Beck 24-14;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

SO: R. Lobus 4 (12); D. Chirico 1 (10); R. Rivera 1 (4);

BB: R. Lobus 2 (5); R. Rivera 1 (1);

BF: R. Lobus 24 (61); D. Chirico 11 (41); R. Rivera 3 (16);

P-S: R. Lobus 81-48; D. Chirico 34-24; R. Rivera 13-6;

Umpires: Plate: N. Hall Jr 1B: R. Drummer 3B: W. Paschal

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 6:05 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:36:00

Attendance: 1323

Venue: Athletic Park

