Woodchucks’ late rally falls short against Kokomo
The Woodchuck bats were quiet for most of the evening in a 3-2 loss to the visiting Kokomo Jackrabbits at Athletic Park Saturday.
The Chucks gave themselves a chance to win late. After Clayton Mehlbauer drove in Kevin Kilpatrick to close the deficit to a single run in the bottom of the ninth, Wisconsin got both the game-tying and game-winning runs in scoring position with two outs.
The Woodchucks fall to 8-4 with the loss but remain atop the Great Lakes West division.
The Jackrabbits struck first with a pair of runs in the second inning, taking advantage of a bases loaded walk and single.
The Chucks got their first run on a fourth inning, two-out triple from Noah Fitzgerald in the first, scoring Bryson Hill from first base.
Kokomo made it 3-1 a frame later on a single to shallow left field.
Wisconsin’s bullpen pitched a shutout for the second consecutive night. Woodchuck relievers have not allowed a run in eight innings.
Top Performers
Starting pitcher Ryan Lobus struck out four batters in five innings pitched, allowing three runs.
Fitzgerald was 1-3 with a triple, and RBI and a sacrifice bunt.
Dante Chirico pitched three and 1/3 shutout innings, allowing just one hit and walking nobody. He logged a strikeout in his appearance.
Kokomo Jackrabbits 3 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 2
Game Date: Saturday June 12th, 2021
Final/9123456789
RHE
Jackrabbits020010000
381
Woodchucks000100001
261
W: Lizik (1-1, 2.08 ERA) L: Lobus (0-1, 1.80 ERA) SV: Beck (2)
JackrabbitsABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Vasquez, Camden CF 5021.267
Burke, Justus 2B 4000.354
– Snyder, Michael PH 1000.000
– Meidroth, Chase SS 0000.417
Santiago, Chris 3B 4120.250
Fondtain, TJ LF 4000.125
Dennis, Dylan RF 4121.313
Semo, Andrew 1B 3100.302
Livorsi, Ben DH 4010.261
Buckley, Josh C 4010.286
Ellis, Ryan 2B SS 2001.227
35383
WoodchucksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Randle, Bash SS 4010.286
Kehoe, Tyler CF 4000.375
Kilpatrick, Kevin LF 4120.373
Hill, Bryson 1B 3110.214
Fitzgerald, Noah 2B 3011.196
Mehlbauer, Clayton 3B 4011.237
Kuntz, Roman RF 4000.296
Albrecht, Louie C 2000.125
– Schoenvogel, Jacob PH 1000.167
– Vincent, Colton C 1000.000
Mcclure, Norris DH 3000.182
33262
Kokomo Jackrabbits
2B: C. Santiago 1 (4);
RBI: R. Ellis 1 (6); C. Vasquez 1 (1); D. Dennis 1 (7);
SB: A. Semo 1 (3);
E: C. Santiago 1 (4);
Team LOB: 8;
Wisconsin Woodchucks
3B: N. Fitzgerald 1 (1); B. Randle 1 (1);
RBI: N. Fitzgerald 1 (6); C. Mehlbauer 1 (9);
E: B. Randle 1 (1);
Team LOB: 6;
JackrabbitsIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Lizik, Gavin8.03111802.08
– Beck, Ryan1.03110201.13
9.06221100
WoodchucksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Lobus, Ryan5.07332401.80
– Chirico, Dante 3.11000101.74
– Rivera, Richie0.20001100.00
9.0833360
Kokomo Jackrabbits
SO: G. Lizik 8 (14); R. Beck 2 (7);
BB: G. Lizik 1 (4);
BF: G. Lizik 29 (52); R. Beck 6 (30);
P-S: G. Lizik 108-71; R. Beck 24-14;
Wisconsin Woodchucks
SO: R. Lobus 4 (12); D. Chirico 1 (10); R. Rivera 1 (4);
BB: R. Lobus 2 (5); R. Rivera 1 (1);
BF: R. Lobus 24 (61); D. Chirico 11 (41); R. Rivera 3 (16);
P-S: R. Lobus 81-48; D. Chirico 34-24; R. Rivera 13-6;
Umpires: Plate: N. Hall Jr 1B: R. Drummer 3B: W. Paschal
Weather: Sunny
Start time: 6:05 pm (Central)
Duration: 02:36:00
Attendance: 1323
Venue: Athletic Park