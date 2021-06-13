Cancel
FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

By ABMN Staff
americanbankingnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $12,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.americanbankingnews.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksWKRB News

RLI (NYSE:RLI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “RLI Corp. is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Maintaining the combined ratio at favorable levels even in the toughest operating environment reflects superior underwriting discipline. Its decision to drop underperforming products from its property business also bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses concerns as it can put a strain on margin expansion. High leverage ratio concerns.”
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 4,336.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksWKRB News

KeyCorp Raises American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Price Target to $44.00

AAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 39,000 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 22.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Radware were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksWKRB News

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Given “Hold” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on REVG. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BTIG Research Raises Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $127.00

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lennar currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.89.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
MarketsWKRB News

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.60.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$33.03 Million in Sales Expected for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will post $33.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.90 million and the highest is $34.30 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $38.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Sells $333,000.00 in Stock

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Manoj Shetty sold 10,000 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at $458,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Financial ReportsWKRB News

$2.09 Billion in Sales Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will announce sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 269 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 93.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Shares of DLNG stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.07...
TechnologyWKRB News

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other brokerages have also commented on TFII. BMO Capital Markets lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,238 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.