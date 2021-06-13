FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on REVG. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.